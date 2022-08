Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Dodson & Associates on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Kroger and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was unlawfully stopped and searched by police officers after paying for his groceries and exiting the store. The case is 1:22-cv-03251, Blassingame v. The Kroger Co. et al.