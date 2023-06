Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foley Hoag on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Seceon Inc., a cybersecurity platform, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover unpaid wages and commissions, was filed by the Law Office of Maura Green on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-11325, Blasik v. Seceon Inc.

Cybersecurity

June 12, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Randy Blasik

defendants

Seceon Inc.

defendant counsels

Foley Hoag

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract