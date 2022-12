Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Katz Nowinski PC on behalf of a store associate who contends he was wrongfully terminated after the defendant failed to honor previously approved accommodations for a back injury. The case is 4:22-cv-04192, Blanton v. Walmart Inc.