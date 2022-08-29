Who Got The Work

Brandon S. Shemtob of Stevens & Lee has entered an appearance for Stadium Casino Re in a pending lawsuit alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed July 12 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Lovitz Law Firm on behalf of a casino dealer who claims she was improperly terminated for excessive absences while on approved FMLA leave. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, is 2:22-cv-02701, Blanks v. The Cordish Companies.

Pennsylvania

August 29, 2022, 9:31 AM