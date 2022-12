Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ellis, Painter, Ratterree & Adams on Tuesday removed a class action against Georgia-Pacific to Georgia Southern District Court. The class contends that their private neighborhood has been invaded by noxious odors coming from the defendant's cellulose fluff pulp mill. The class is represented by the Strom Law Firm and Liddle Sheets Coulson. The case is 2:22-cv-00138, Blankinship et al v. Georgia Pacific LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 07, 2022, 11:45 AM