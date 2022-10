Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Thomason on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nissan USA and MB of Murfreesboro Nissan LLC to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, for alleged violations of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Mitchell & Mitchell on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Nissan Altima. The case is 3:22-cv-00809, Blankenship v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 12, 2022, 7:23 PM