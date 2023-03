Removed To Federal Court

State Farm Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Rodney Joseph Blank. State Farm is represented by attorneys Patrick D. Derouen, Chad J. Primeaux and Justin G. Jenkins. The case is 2:23-cv-00794, Blank v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.