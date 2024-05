News From Law.com

Philadelphia-based Blank Rome opened for business in Boston Wednesday after landing the bulk of the corporate lawyers and all of the cannabis lawyers at Boston's Burns & Levinson. The incoming group—which includes several leaders of Burns & Levinson's business, finance and cannabis practices—amounts to 13 partners, 12 associates and an undisclosed number of business professionals.

May 01, 2024, 9:00 AM

