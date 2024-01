News From Law.com

Blank Rome has selected its newest Philadelphia office co-chair, promoting well-being committee co-chair and real estate attorney Matthew Comisky to serve alongside current co-chair Alan Zeiger. Comisky is taking over the co-chair position from finance partner Regina Kelbon, who was also promoted to become the firm's business department co-chair, while the Philadelphia office undergoes a complete renovation beginning during Kelbon's term.

January 19, 2024, 4:06 PM

