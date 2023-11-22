Blank Rome Adds Former Federal Prosecutor to Pittsburgh Offi...

News From Law.com

Continuing to build out its suite of attorneys with federal court experience, Blank Rome has added on former assistant U.S. attorney for the western district of Pennsylvania Yvonne Saadi as partner pin the firm's Pittsburgh office. Saadi started at the firm back in August, working with the firm's New York office until she was barred this month in Pennsylvania. Her move to the firm came shortly before Judge Timothy K. Lewis, former third circuit appellate judge and district court judge for the western district of Pennsylvania, joined Blank Rome in the aftermath of the dissolution of Pennsylvania mainstay Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis.

November 22, 2023, 11:56 AM

