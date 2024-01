News From Law.com

Blank Rome has tacked on five attorneys to its New York office from white collar boutique Spear & Imes, which ceased operations at the end of 2023 after 17 years. Although not all of the firm's attorneys decided to join Blank Rome, with firm co-founder Linda Imes noting that others opted to go in-house or take a different opportunity, four of Spears & Imes's support staff will be joining the group in the move.

January 08, 2024, 4:34 PM

