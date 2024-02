News From Law.com

Blank Rome has added an international team of white collar attorneys from Akerman, nearly doubling the size of its white collar practice within the past four months. The group, made up of partner Bradley Henry, partner Kathleen Shannon, of counsel Jason Emert and foreign associate Ekinsu Elkei, is divided between the firm's New York and Washington, D.C., offices.

February 27, 2024, 3:38 PM

