Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Edward J. Womac Jr. & Associates on behalf of Wesley Bland. The case is 2:22-cv-03608, Bland v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 6:37 PM