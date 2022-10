Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo and PHH Mortgage Services to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and impending foreclosure, was filed by the Peres Law Offices on behalf of Richard W. Bland II. The case is 1:22-cv-11779, Bland II v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A. et al.