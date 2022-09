News From Law.com

More details about issues Twitter and Elon Musk have raised during the discovery process have come to light with the release of redacted versions of filings on motions that were discussed at a Sept. 6 hearing. Soon after those documents became public, McCormick found Musk is entitled to keep emails from his Tesla and SpaceX emails private, denying Twitter's motion to compel which was argued at the same hearing.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2022, 7:09 PM