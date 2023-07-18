New Suit

Morgan & Morgan filed an age- and gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint was brought on behalf of a former interim chief operating officer of Ascend Health LLC and Partners Pharmacy LLC who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about the CEO's relationship with an employee who was accused of illegally diverting narcotics from one of the company's buildings and was summarily promoted to an executive position. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03814, Blalock v. Partners Pharmacy, L.L.C. et al.

Plaintiffs

Dawn-Michele Blalock

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Ascend Health LLC

Care Alternatives Inc.

Daniel E. Straus

Partners Pharmacy, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation