New Suit

Pacific Life Insurance was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Georgia Middle District Court. The case was brought by Cochran & Edwards and Stone & Baxter on behalf of Ronald Blalock, who challenges the denial of $2 million in death benefits and the defendant's alleged attempts to rescind the related policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00014, Blalock v. Pacific Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 3:52 PM