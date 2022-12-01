Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against The Hanover Insurance Group to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, which challenges the refusal to approve claims of over $7.6 million in weather damages, was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of Blakeney Preserve Homeowners Association. The case is 3:22-cv-00645, Blakeney Preserve Homeowners Association, Inc. v. The Hanover American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 3:03 PM