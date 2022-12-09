Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chaffe McCall LLP on Friday removed a lawsuit against Lincoln National Life Insurance, State Farm Life Insurance, Quest Diagnostics and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Chehardy, Sherman, Williams, Murray, Recile, Stakelum & Hayes on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was denied a life insurance policy due to a false positive urine test for nicotine. The case is 2:22-cv-05189, Blake v. Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 09, 2022, 3:29 PM