Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Fay Servicing LLC to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by HNM Law on behalf of Sonja Blake, alleges Fay Servicing, as the mortgage servicer for the property owned by the plaintiff, put in place an overpriced and unnecessary force-placed insurance policy. The case is 2:23-cv-00443, Blake v. Fay Servicing LLC.

Real Estate

April 05, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Sonja Blake

Plaintiffs

Hnm Law LLC

defendants

Fay Servicing LLC

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 890/