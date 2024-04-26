Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partner Jeffrey R. Blackwood has entered an appearance for QSL Management, a business that develops, buys and sells senior living facilities, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed April 11 in Mississippi Southern District Court by McCraney Montagnet Quin & Noble on behalf of Blake Management Group and Cardinal Ventures, contends that the defendant's unauthorized use of 'Blake' marks are causing confusion and misleading consumers into believing that their services are authorized by the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, is 3:24-cv-00205, Blake Management Group, LLC et al v. Qsl, LLC et al.

Investment Firms

April 26, 2024, 7:50 AM

