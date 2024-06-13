Who Got The Work

Jennifer Ivy Fischer of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Torii Software Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed April 29 in New York Southern District Court by Abrams Fensterman LLP on behalf of two former high-level employees who contend that they were constantly subjected to homophobic remarks and terminated in retaliation for complaining about the abuse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:24-cv-03238, Blake et al v. Torii Software, Inc.

Technology

June 13, 2024, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Blake

Lucas Wheeler

Plaintiffs

Abrams Fensterman Fensterman Eisman Formato Ferrara And Wol

Abrams Fensterman LLP

defendants

Torii Software, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination