Jennifer Ivy Fischer of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Torii Software Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed April 29 in New York Southern District Court by Abrams Fensterman LLP on behalf of two former high-level employees who contend that they were constantly subjected to homophobic remarks and terminated in retaliation for complaining about the abuse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:24-cv-03238, Blake et al v. Torii Software, Inc.
Technology
June 13, 2024, 2:53 PM