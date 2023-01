Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a lawsuit against Whitney Bradley Brown/Serco to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on age and race, was filed by attorney Gregory L. Martin on behalf of Bruce Blair. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Blair v. Whitney Bradley Brown/Serco et al.

Business Services

January 06, 2023, 6:20 PM