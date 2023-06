New Suit - Personal Injury

The U.S. Postal Service was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Ashley Blair. The case is 5:23-cv-00704, Blair v. United States of America.

Government

June 01, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Blair

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision