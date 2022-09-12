Who Got The Work

The Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company has turned to lawyer Warren von Schleicher of Smith Von Schleicher & Associates to fend off a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to short-term disability benefits, was filed July 28 in Tennessee Western District Court by the Law Office of John E. Dunlap on behalf of Kortney Blair. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman, is 2:22-cv-02484, Blair v. The Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 5:07 AM