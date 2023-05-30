New Suit - Personal Injury

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, Phillips 66, a Texas-based oil refiner, and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit in Illinois Southern District Court on Tuesday. The court case was brought by The Gori Law Firm on behalf of Thomas Blair, who claims that he sustained permanent injuries due to the defendant allegedly polluting the air with sulfuric acid and sulfur dioxide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01807, Blair v. Phillips 66 Company et al.

Energy

May 30, 2023, 7:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Blair

Plaintiffs

Gori Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Phillips 66 Company

The Lemm Corporation-Operations

Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims