Blair Solar and five other solar energy facilities filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against industrial automation company ABB on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by in-house counsel at Allco Renewable Energy Ltd., accuses the defendant of delivering faulty inverters which spontaneously combust or are easily damaged by water intrusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01809, Blair Solar LLC et al. v. ABB Inc. et al.

March 02, 2023, 8:08 PM