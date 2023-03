New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The court case, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Randi Blackwell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00254, Blackwell v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Randi Blackwell

Plaintiffs

James Huntington Odom

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract