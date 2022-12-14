New Suit - Product Liability

L’Oreal USA and SoftSheen were hit with a product liability complaint Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Parker Waichman LLP on behalf of Tamara Blackwell, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair care products expose consumers to a higher risk of uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07057, Blackwell v. L'Oreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 8:14 PM