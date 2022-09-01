Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Epstein Becker & Green on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Fedcap Rehabilitation Services and Steven Coons to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Grungo Colarulo on behalf of a former assistant project manager who contends that he was denied accommodation and terminated after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on religious grounds. The case is 3:22-cv-05362, Blackwell v. Fedcap Rehabilitation Services, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 01, 2022, 5:09 PM