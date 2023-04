News From Law.com

Precision Medicine Group, a next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, has appointed Stacey Hanna as general counsel and chief compliance officer. Hanna joins PMG with nearly two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, building legal and compliance departments at both large public companies and small private equity portfolio companies.

April 26, 2023, 1:46 PM

