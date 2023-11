News From Law.com

Hipgnosis Song Management, the investment and management company founded and run by former Elton John and Beyoncé manager Merck Mercuriadis, has hired Jonathan Baker as its first general counsel. Baker comes to London-based HSM with almost 20 years of legal experience, including more than a decade focused on the music industry.

