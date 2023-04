Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stevens & Lee on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against food service redistribution company Honor Foods to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a former transportation supervisor for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after filing a worker's compensation claim. The case is 2:23-cv-01431, Blackshear v. Honor Foods.

Transportation & Logistics

April 14, 2023, 12:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Ben Blackshear

Plaintiffs

Eric A Shore

defendants

Honor Foods

defendant counsels

Stevens & Lee

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches