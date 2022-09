Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lind Jensen Sullivan & Peterson on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Ciresi Conlin LLP on behalf of John Blackshaw and Wendy Blackshaw. The case is 0:22-cv-02228, Blackshaw et al v. Walgreens Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 13, 2022, 3:52 PM