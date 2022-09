New Suit - Trademark

BlackRock, the global risk and asset management company, filed an in rem trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit on Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wiley Rein, targets the operators of balckrock.com, blackrockinvestments.com and other similar sounding websites, whose registrants are currently unknown. The case is 1:22-cv-01002, BlackRock Inc. v. Balckrock.com et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2022, 4:32 PM