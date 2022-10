News From Law.com

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has named senior BlackRock attorney Richard Ostrander as general counsel and head of the legal group. Ostrander succeeds Michael Held, who left in June to become a partner at law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Held spent more than two decades at the New York Fed, climbing the ranks to become general counsel in 2016.

Banking & Financial Services

October 05, 2022, 2:13 PM