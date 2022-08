Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Salmon, Ricchezza, Singer & Turchi on Friday removed a lawsuit against YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, and Artur Myshayakov to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney John J. Pisano on behalf of Nicole Blackmon. The case is 2:22-cv-05261, Blackmon v. YRC Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 5:57 PM