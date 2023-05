New Suit - Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour class action in Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The lawsuit brings claims that the defendant did not use the IRS mileage rate to reimburse delivery drivers for utilizing their vehicles for business purposes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01784, Blackmon v. Houston Pizza Venture, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

kyle blackmon

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Houston Pizza Venture, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations