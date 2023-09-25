Who Got The Work

Gia Marina of Clark Hill and Jennifer Bergh of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to represent Aaron's Inc., an Atlanta-based company that offers lease-to-own furniture and appliances, in a pending employment lawsuit. The case, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed Aug. 10 in Nevada District Court by Leon Greenberg PC and Kemp & Kemp on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-01248, Blackman v. The Aaron's Company, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 10:22 AM

