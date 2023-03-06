Who Got The Work

Knight-Swift Transportation and Jeff Degraff have tapped attorneys Stephen E. Geduldig and Jeffrey T. McGuire of Pion, Nerone, Girman, Winslow & Smith to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Jan. 20 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Millie A. Blackman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane, is 1:23-cv-00115, Blackman v. Degraff et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 06, 2023, 4:50 AM