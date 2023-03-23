New Suit - Personal Injury

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was hit with a toxic tort lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Blackhawk School District in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, alleges that students and staff suffered both medical harm and health issues related to the Feb. 2023 train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in the release of toxic and hazardous chemicals. The complaint further alleges that the district's property, which is within a 15-mile radius of the incident, has suffered substantial contamination that will pose future health risks to students and staff. The suit was filed by Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter & Graham; Shenkan Injury Lawyers; and Frantz Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00500, Blackhawk School District v. Norfolk Southern Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 23, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Blackhawk School District

Plaintiffs

Dillon McCandless King Coulter Graham

defendants

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims