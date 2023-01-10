Who Got The Work

Christopher N. Kelly, Kevin R. Shannon and Anna L. Fosberg from Potter Anderson & Corroon have entered appearances for Erik Blachford, Karen Boone and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed Dec. 22 in Delaware District Court by Cooch and Taylor PA on behalf of Charles R. Blackburn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:22-cv-01618, Blackburn v. Peloton Interactive Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 10:47 AM