Lori J. Quinn and Matthew Johnson of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Stephanie Strickler of Messer Strickler Burnette Ltd. have stepped in to defend Alan Feldman and Mandarich Law Group, respectively, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed March 28 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Tyrone Blackburn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-02380, Blackburn v. Feldman et al.
Business Services
May 12, 2023, 7:07 AM