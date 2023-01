Who Got The Work

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chairman Brad S. Karp and partners Loretta E. Lynch and Audra J. Soloway have stepped in to represent Michael A. Neal, Linda B. Bammann and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, which is sealed, was filed Dec. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray on behalf of Charles R. Blackburn. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-07649, Blackburn v. Dimon et al.