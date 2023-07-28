Removed To Federal Court

Counsel for Sanguine Gas Exploration LLC on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Alston & Bird on behalf of Blackbeard Operating LLC, contends that Sanguine Gas misappropriated the plaintiff's confidential information in order to acquire competing assets in violation of a non-disclosure agreement. Sanguine Gas is represented by Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest and Frederic Dorwart Lawyers. The case is 4:23-cv-00788, Blackbeard Operating, LLC v. Sanguine Gas Exploration, LLC.

Energy

July 28, 2023, 1:25 PM

