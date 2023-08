News From Law.com

Seven in 10 Black women lawyers have experienced discrimination or bias in the workplace, or personally witnessed it, a new survey of Black women lawyers finds. Additionally, 47% of the lawyers who participated in the first-ever the State of Black Women in the Law 2023 DEIB Assessment Report "feel the burden" of having to educate people on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Legal Services

August 08, 2023, 1:30 PM

nature of claim: /