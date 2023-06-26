Black Woman Wanted: Ben Crump, Others Seek Change on Federal...

News From Law.com

Benjamin Crump will call on President Joe Biden Tuesday to appoint a Black woman to serve on the Southern District of Florida bench for the second time in the court's 176-year history, following the death of U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke in January. Crump, a partner at Ben Crump Law with offices in the Sunshine State, California and Washington D.C., will lead the press conference at the Miami office of Am Law 200 firm Carlton Fields, which is organized by the Judicial Diversity Initiative, the leading coalition of all Black bar associations in South Florida.

June 26, 2023, 1:45 PM

