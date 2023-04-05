Black Voters Urge District Judge to Redraw Ga. PSC Electoral...

News From Law.com

A group of Black voters say it's time for a federal judge to redraw the electoral map for a five-member Georgia utility regulatory commission, after state lawmakers failed to draw their own map in the 2023 session. The Public Service Commission regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities, determining how much companies are allowed to bill millions of ratepayers. The commissioners serve staggered six-year terms, but elections for two members have been delayed by the voting rights lawsuit.

April 05, 2023, 4:23 PM

