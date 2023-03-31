New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Westinghouse Air Brake, a company that provides products and services to the rail industry, was slapped with a data breach class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint contends that the defendant failed to secure the personally identifiable information, medical records and other data of its employees, resulting in a data breach around December 2022. The lawsuit, brought by Lynch Carpenter LLP and DannLaw, alleges that the private data of thousands of employees was made vulnerable in the breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00547, Black v. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation.

March 31, 2023

