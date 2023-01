New Suit - Consumer Class Action

The Gap was hit with a class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The suit, which arises over alleged unsolicited sales text messages sent by the Gap, was filed by Hedin Hall LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00388, Black v. The Gap, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2023, 6:57 PM